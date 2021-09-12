A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after being struck by a train in northeast Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said in a news release that officers responded to the intersection of 18th Ave and Quincy St. around 5:40 a.m. on a report involving a pedestrian and train.

Officers located a man with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway police responded to the scene and will have jurisdiction over the investigation. BNSF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751