A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after being struck by a train in northeast Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said in a news release that officers responded to the intersection of NE. 18th Avenue and NE. Quincy Street around 5:40 a.m. on a report involving a pedestrian and train.

Officers located a man with serious but noncritical injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway police responded to the scene and will have jurisdiction over the investigation.

"A loaded train carrying freight of all kinds was westbound when it struck a pedestrian near 18th Avenue NE.," BNSF spokeswoman Lydia Bjorge said in an e-mail. "This did not occur at a designated crossing."

KIM HYATT