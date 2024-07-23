A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Transit Green Line light-rail train in St. Paul on Tuesday.
The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Syndicate Street N., just east of Hamline Avenue, according to Nikki Muehlhausen, a spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, she said, and an investigation is underway.
No other information was available.
Buses were replacing trains between the Fairview Avenue and Western Avenue stations while the scene was being cleared, Muehlhausen said.
