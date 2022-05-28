A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning, according to St. Paul police.

Officers responded to a call about 2:20 a.m. and found a man lying in the road with severe head trauma, said Steve Linders, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department. The man, believed to be in his mid-40s, was taken to HCMC , where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man, remained on the scene and is cooperating with an investigation. Officers did not detect signs of impairment, Linders said.

A witness told police that the pedestrian was seen walking in the middle of the street just prior to the crash. The case is still under investigation.