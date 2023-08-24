A pedestrian on a Maple Grove interstate exit ramp was hit by a car and killed before dawn Thursday, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Weaver Lake Road, the State Patrol said.

The pedestrian was crossing from one side of the ramp to the other when struck by the car, the patrol said.

The patrol has so far released no other information about the incident.