St. Paul police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening.
The victim, a woman in her 60s, was struck just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. 7th and Eichenwald streets, police said in a pair of tweets. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators remained at the scene late Thursday gathering information on the vehicle, which fled east on 7th Street. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111.
STAFF REPORT
