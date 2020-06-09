Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed last week by a motorist in Columbia Heights.

Kenneth Charles Stover, 59, of Columbia Heights, was crossing Central Avenue at 42nd Avenue NE. shortly before 10 p.m. on June 3 when he was struck by a motorist in the northbound lanes and subsequently died, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, Asad Ahmed Hassan, 21 of Columbia Heights, was not hurt. There was no indication that he was impaired, Lt. Andy Knotz said.

This intersection does not have a marked crosswalk or traffic control signals.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Columbia Heights Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Office were continuing to investigate.