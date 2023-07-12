WASHINGTON — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.
The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.
Authorities are still searching for the driver.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Correction: Northern Lights-Solar Storm story
In a story published July 8, 2023, about the Northern Lights, The Associated Press, relying on information from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, erroneously reported the extent to which Northern Lights could be viewed in the United States on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A faint glow might be visible under the right conditions Thursday only in far northern U.S. locations along the border with Canada, not in 17 U.S. states, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Nation
The Manson 'family': A look at key players and victims in the cult leader's killings
In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles. The killings remain etched in the American consciousness.
Nation
Business
Suspect in Vegas Strip resort standoff to remain jailed as fugitive in Colorado kidnapping case
Bail was set Wednesday at $750,000 for a man jailed on kidnapping and other charges after a Las Vegas Strip standoff that saw furniture flying from a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace.
Nation
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appealed his 20-year prison sentence Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.