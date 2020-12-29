A pedestrian who just got out of a vehicle was run over and killed Tuesday morning north of St. Cloud, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 6:30 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 10 near NW. Little Rock Road in Watab Township, according to the State Patrol.

That side of the highway was expected to remain closed through most of the morning as emergency personnel respond to the crash, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The person run over was declared dead at the scene by responding officers, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Further details are expected later Tuesday from the State Patrol. Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482