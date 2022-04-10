A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Columbia Heights on Saturday night.
At about 9 p.m., a man was crossing Central Avenue on foot near 45th Avenue Northeast when a southbound SUV hit him, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Columbia Heights police, fire crews and others responded to the scene.
The man was brought by ambulance to a local hospital where was in critical condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
A 'new form of isolation': Legislator details COVID battle
DFL Sen. Lindsey Port said more people need to talk about the condition to help find solutions.
Local
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Columbia Heights is in critical condition
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Columbia Heights on Saturday night.At about 9 p.m., a man was crossing…
MnDOT eyes cameras, control vehicles to curb speeding in work zones
The "Work Zone Speed Management" study outlines 14 ideas for reducing vehicle speeds and explores approaches for improving safety in work zones.
Minneapolis
'Essential' city workers now seek additional paid time off
A group of Minneapolis Public Works employees who were required to work in-person through the pandemic say they're not getting same PTO as those designated as emergency responders.
Variety
Giant mural of Prince to enliven downtown Minneapolis
Before his death in 2016, he approved of a commemorative mural in his hometown.