A woman walking across a freeway entrance ramp in north Minneapolis was struck and killed by motorist early Wednesday.

The victim was identified by the patrol as Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, 21, of Minneapolis.

A driver heading east on Interstate 94 had exited the freeway about 3:30 a.m. The 31-year-old driver continued through the intersection and onto the entrance ramp to get back on I-94 when he struck Perkins, who was crossing the ramp, the State Patrol said.

Perkins was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.