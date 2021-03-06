The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday identified the pedestrian who died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Crystal.

David Arthur Jones, 66, of Golden Valley, was struck just after noon Thursday in the 5300 block of N. 36th Avenue. The incident involved two vehicles, one of which hit Jones, police said

A citizen and emergency personnel administered emergency aid, but Jones died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Evidence suggests distraction was a factor in the crash, police said Thursday. An investigation continues