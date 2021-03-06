The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday identified the pedestrian who died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Crystal.
David Arthur Jones, 66, of Golden Valley, was struck just after noon Thursday in the 5300 block of N. 36th Avenue. The incident involved two vehicles, one of which hit Jones, police said
A citizen and emergency personnel administered emergency aid, but Jones died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
Evidence suggests distraction was a factor in the crash, police said Thursday. An investigation continues
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Fatal shooting reported near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
One person died after being taken to a hospital.
Chauvin Trial
Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
The trial is set to start, but ruling on 3rd-degree murder charge brings uncertainty.
Local
Suspect arrested in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that killed a pedestrian in north Minneapolis, police said Saturday.First responders were…
Local
From Minnesota to Italy: Rare fresco project spotlights biblical women
Fresco of biblical women starts in Minnesota, destined for church outside Rome
Duluth
'Miracle' hockey star Mark Pavelich's brain to be examined for CTE
'Way too much trauma and way too much hurt,' his sister posted.