A man was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while trying to retrieve the body of his dog that had been run over in rural east-central Minnesota, authorities said Monday.
Ronald F. Weber, 64, died after he was hit by a passenger vehicle early Thursday evening near Grasston on Pokegama Lake Road in Pine County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The 42-year-old driverhas cooperated with authorities and was not expected to face charges.
The dog had been struck after getting loose from Weber's nearby home.
