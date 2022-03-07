A man was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while trying to retrieve the body of his dog that had been run over in rural east-central Minnesota, authorities said Monday.

Ronald F. Weber, 64, died after he was hit by a passenger vehicle early Thursday evening near Grasston on Pokegama Lake Road in Pine County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 42-year-old driverhas cooperated with authorities and was not expected to face charges.

The dog had been struck after getting loose from Weber's nearby home.