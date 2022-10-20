Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A pedestrian died late Wednesday in north Minneapolis after being hit by a driver who left the scene.

Officers found a man in his 30s lying on West Broadway Avenue near Logan Avenue when they arrived at the scene at about 11:30 p.m., said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police unsuccessfully performed life-saving efforts and the victim died at the scene, Parten said.

The man's name has not been released.

Preliminary information indicates the man was hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, Parten said.

No one has been arrested.

Police did not give any details about the type of vehicle involved.

Investigators from the Minneapolis Traffic Unit and forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Forensic Division processed the scene and collected evidence. Homicide investigators also responded, Parten said.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward should there be an arrest and conviction.