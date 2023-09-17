A woman died after investigators believe she was struck by two vehicles in Crystal Saturday night, according to police.

The woman is thought to have been walking in traffic lanes in the dark when she was struck on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive, according to preliminary information in a Crystal Police press release. Police responded after a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the woman was trapped under a vehicle.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she died. Her name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner following her identification and the notification of her family.

Police are investigating. Both drivers stopped after the collision and are cooperating with police. Crystal Police said neither driver appeared impaired or distracted. There have been no arrests in the case.