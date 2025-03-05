St. Paul

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro Transit Green Line train in St. Paul

The incident occurred early Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 10:04PM
Green Line light rail in St. Paul. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metro Transit Green Line light rail train Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:40 p.m. in St. Paul near the corner of University Avenue W. and N. Avon Street, a Metro Transit statement read.

“The individual who was struck was crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing” by the westbound Green Line train, the statement continued.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the statement, and the train’s operator was treated for unspecified injuries.

Buses replaced trains between the Capitol/Rice and Snelling Avenue stations until the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m., the statement added.

Officials have yet to release the pedestrian’s identity, including the person’s age or gender.

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to the pedestrian’s death.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro Transit Green Line train in St. Paul

card image

The incident occurred early Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul

News & Politics

Trump wants to nix the U.S. Department of Education. How would that affect Minnesota schools?

card image

St. Paul

Prosecutors spare man prison time for one-punch killing outside St. Paul bar

card image