Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro Transit Green Line train in St. Paul

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metro Transit Green Line light rail train Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul, officials said.
The incident occurred about 1:40 p.m. in St. Paul near the corner of University Avenue W. and N. Avon Street, a Metro Transit statement read.
“The individual who was struck was crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing” by the westbound Green Line train, the statement continued.
The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the statement, and the train’s operator was treated for unspecified injuries.
Buses replaced trains between the Capitol/Rice and Snelling Avenue stations until the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m., the statement added.
Officials have yet to release the pedestrian’s identity, including the person’s age or gender.
The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to the pedestrian’s death.
