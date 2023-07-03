An act of road rage at the boat launch in Hudson, Wis., is connected to one pedestrian being critically injured, another person on foot was slightly hurt and the driver jailed, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the Lakefront Park boat launch, where officers were alerted to a fight, police said.

One person involved drove off and hit two pedestrians, police said. The victims' identities have yet to be released.

Officers located the driver, identified as 34-year-old Thaddeus J. Smith, of St. Paul, and arrested him on suspicion of causing an injury with a vehicle, and hit-and-run and reckless driving, according to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office jail log. He remains in custody without bail pending charges.

A statement from police did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the fight other than to say it "appears to have stemmed from a road rage type incident."

Court records in Minnesota and Wisconsin show that Smith has been convicted once each for drunken driving, disorderly conduct, property damage and trespassing, and twice for theft.