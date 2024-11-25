Pec, Paintsil, Joveljic each score 2 goals, Galaxy beat Minnesota 6-2, advance to conference finals

Riqui Puig played a through ball to Pec, who slipped behind the defense, won the ball from defender Jefferson Diaz and beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with a rolling shot inside the back post to give LA a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game. It was the fastest playoff goal in franchise history and the second fastest ever in the playoffs (Portland's Diego Valeri scored in 27 seconds against the Columbus Crew in 2015).