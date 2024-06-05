Early summer in Minnesota is often when it's just beginning to feel like spring. While 2024 has been a little more unpredictable, weather-wise, this week's springtime recipe — Orecchiette With Peas, Pancetta and Herbs — is so satisfyingly delicious that I think you'll enjoy it no matter what Mother Nature has in store for us.

Pasta and peas (pasta e pisseli) are a classic Italian duo. While typically served in brothy soup form, the dish varies depending on the region and the cook.

My recipe takes inspiration from its Italian cousin but is more pasta than soup.

It starts with pancetta, Italian dry-cured pork belly that tastes similar to bacon but without the smokiness. If you prefer, bacon makes a great substitute.

Leeks are added and slowly sautéed to draw out their sweetness before being combined with cream, stock, garlic and lemon zest. The mixture is reduced slightly before a generous handful of fresh herbs, cheese and a splash of fresh lemon juice finish off the sauce. Cooked pasta and peas complete the dish.

The combination of salty pancetta, sweet leeks and peas, the brightness of lemon and the powerhouse flavor of fresh herbs makes every bite of this quick and easy pasta a memorable one.

You can use any soft fresh herbs you like or have on hand, but, if possible, make sure mint is part of the equation. While it seems like a strange mix, mint and peas find themselves together in many classic dishes. And, like any good marriage, they seem to bring in the best in one another.

Orecchiette With Peas, Pancetta and Herbs

Serves 4.

Early summer in Minnesota is not too late to enjoy the flavors of spring, which is exactly what you're getting with this fresh-tasting, quick and easy pasta dish. From Meredith Deeds.

• 12 oz. orecchiette or other small form pasta

• 1 c. frozen peas, thawed

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 5 oz. finely chopped pancetta

• 1 medium leek, cleaned, trimmed and chopped

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• Zest of 1 lemon, grated

• 3/4 c. heavy cream

• 1/2 c. chicken or vegetable stock

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 c. finely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, tarragon, mint and chives

• 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

Directions

Cook pasta to al dente, according to package directions, adding the peas to the pasta pot in the last 2 minutes of cooking. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add the leeks, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and lemon zest and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cream and stock and bring to boil. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Add lemon juice, fresh herbs and Parmesan and cook for 1 minute. Add pasta and peas and toss to coat.

Serve with more cheese on the side.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.