CHARLESTON, Ill. — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State's 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.
Pearson had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4). Payton Sparks scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Jarron Coleman shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.
The Panthers (2-8) were led by Nick Ellington, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. Sincere Malone also had nine points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
