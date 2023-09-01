More from Star Tribune
Gophers
A catch. A kick. A win. Gophers stun Nebraska with clutch plays late
Daniel Jackson made a spectacular 13-yard touchdown catch, dragging his back foot along the end zone sideline. Dragan Kesich's extra point tied the game, and he won it as time expired.
Gophers
Gophers linebacker Lindenberg misses Thursday's game with injury
The Gophers listed Chris Autman-Bell as questionable for Thursday night's game against Nebraska.
Gophers
Gophers comeback victory over Nebraska gets boost from newcomers
Western Michigan transfers Corey Crooms Jr. and Sean Tyler were among the newcomers to give the Gophers a lift against the Cornhuskers.
Gophers
Scoggins: Kaliakmanis looks the part despite U's growing pains
The sophomore quarterback put up 44 pass attempts and helped guide a comeback with his team's running game nearly nonexistent.
www.startribune.com
Chanhassen claims victory over Elk River 34-28
The Storm won against the defending Class 5A football champions Elk River for their first game of the season.