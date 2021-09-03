More from Star Tribune
Pearl Harbor Seaman's remains returned home
Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm Todd, 19, of Kellogg, Minnesota, was among 429 Sailors killed aboard USS Oklahoma while the ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, sailors from Navy Operational Support Center Minneapolis provided military honors at MSP Airport as Timm's recently remains return to Minnesota.
Local
Minnesota is bracing for an increase in abortion demand
The U.S. Supreme Court decision on Texas' 6-week ban means more patients will travel to Minnesota for care.
Gophers
Ohio State gets 71-yard touchdown run from Miyan Williams to take an early lead on the Gophers
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow the game.
Gable Steveson Day
Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson vistited Apple Valley High School where he graduated high school Thursday for Gable Steveson Day.
Gophers
Pregame: Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell sidelined for opener vs. Ohio State
The team's leading pass-catcher has been battling a lower leg injury.