The newfound "peak inflation" narrative has buoyed U.S. stock markets and lifted the dollar.

But the durability of the currency move relies more on how the inflation picture plays out beyond U.S. borders.

Outsize retreats in annual U.S. consumer and producer price inflation last month, due largely to ebbing crude oil and commodity prices, have suggested to investors that the inflation rates may finally have topped out. They are betting the U.S. Federal Reserve can ease off the monetary brakes over the next six months.

While that may appear to be speculative wishful thinking in the middle of such an uncertain period, almost 90% of global investors polled this month by Bank of America expect lower inflation over the next 12 months.

How much pain will be suffered in the interim — from cost of living squeezes, real wage cuts, higher borrowing costs or lost jobs — is a harder call. Despite the 25% bounce in U.S. stocks since June, fund managers remain gloomy on recession prospects and are still overwhelmingly bearish on stocks — even if slightly less that the previous month.

But how the inflation picture pans out around the world may be a better guide to dollar outlook. According to B of A's survey, the "most crowded trade" this month remains "long dollars."

The assumption appears to be that global recession and market stress will hurt most beyond America and force monetary authorities overseas to lag Fed tightening, or even face it down altogether — as in Japan and now China last week.

The transatlantic comparison most relevant to the pivotal euro/dollar exchange rate, however, is more complicated.

Remarkably, U.S. consumer price inflation fell below the euro zone equivalent in July for the first time in almost seven years.

And, at least partly due to the more severe energy shock on European prices as well as higher indexation of benefits and wages and more collective wage bargaining, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development sees euro inflation staying above the U.S. rate through the end of next year at least.

The currency effect hinges on the extent to which the European Central Bank has the scope to offset these higher euro inflation rates — either copying Fed interest rate rises, or perhaps holding rates at higher levels after the Fed is easing again.

However, annual energy and food price gains have contributed about 50% more to the prevailing euro zone inflation rate than in the U.S. That may give the ECB more leeway to see the spike in headline rates as temporary and comfortably temper its rate rises.

