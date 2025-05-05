Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn't, and that shows how daunting the math is

Unfortunately, BABIP numbers like Sisler's don't happen much, especially now. The overall BABIP across the major leagues this year is .288. It was over .300 back in 1930 — which happened to be the year Bill Terry became the last National Leaguer to hit .400. Fielders have more success turning balls in play into outs than they did then, but one way to avoid that is to hit a lot of homers. When Rod Carew hit .388 in 1977, he was boosted by a BABIP of .408, but it was also the year he tied his career high with 14 home runs.