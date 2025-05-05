Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn't, and that shows how daunting the math is

Ted Williams is the last American Leaguer to hit .400, and there are actually plenty of similarities between him and Aaron Judge.
The one major difference is in the strikeout column, and that's why Judge is highly unlikely to repeat Williams' famous feat.
With a .423 batting average through 34 games, Judge leads the major leagues in hitting by a whopping 74 points over New York Yankees teammate Paul Goldschmidt. Judge's OPS of 1.287 is actually the same number Williams finished with when he hit .406 in 1941. Williams averaged a homer every 12.32 at-bats that year. Judge is hitting one every 11.82 so far this season.
But Williams struck out only 27 times in all of 1941. Judge has already done so 31 times.
Judge has struck out in 20.3% of his plate appearances. In the live ball era, only one player in the AL or NL has even hit .350 with a strikeout rate of at least 20%. That was Manny Ramirez at .351 in 2000.
Still, Judge's strengths — and his one big weakness — can help us come up with a road map of sorts for aspiring .400 hitters.
Step One: Shrink the sample size.
It's no accident that all of baseball's .400 hitters played before the season expanded to 162 games. Smaller samples lead to more extreme stats, and when Williams hit .406 in 1941, he only played in 143 games. George Brett played in 117 games when he hit .390 in 1980. Tony Gwynn topped out at .394 in 1994 — the season that ended in mid-August because of a strike.