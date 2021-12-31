'Around the World in 80 Days'

Jules Verne might bristle at the liberties taken in the eight-part adaptation of his classic novel. But those looking for new twists in this oft-told tale should be delighted. The basic plot — Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) sets off on a worldwide adventure to win a wager — remains the same. But this time, Fogg takes a back seat to valet Jean Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma), a crafty con man on the run, and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch), a journalist determined to keep up with the boys. Even those who don't buy the rewrite will be dazzled by the stunning cinematography that captures everything from an African sandstorm to an Indian wedding. 7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Just Call Out My Name'

Frank Marshall's documentary about James Taylor and Carole King isn't much of a history lesson. But if you want to hear the longtime friends harmonize on their greater hits, you're in for a treat. The footage from their 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour captures the legends having a ball with Taylor scatting with abandonment on "Country Road" and King kicking up her heels on "I Feel the Earth Move." 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'That's My Jam'

If your favorite part of "The Tonight Show" is watching celebrities compete in silly parlor games, this is for you. Josh Groban and Chance the Rapper are among the contestants in the official premiere who take part in "kooky karaoke" and variations on "Name That Tune" while host Jimmy Fallon giggles furiously on the sidelines. The hosts of "The Voice," including Ariana Grande, appeared in a special sneak preview that aired in November. 8 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Judge Steve Harvey'

The veteran comedian may not have a law degree, but he has an attache full of hilarious reactions to preposterous statements. That talent more than qualifies him to host this courtroom show in which he settles real family feuds. The proceedings are funny enough that the overstimulated studio audience is just a nuisance. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Good Sam'

The medical drama is one of TV's most reliable genres, largely because life-and-death scenarios are baked into the recipe. But the first two episodes of this new series are primarily interested in how a surgeon (Sophia Bush) deals with suddenly having to supervise her father (Jason Isaacs), who graduated from the Gregory House School of Medicine. "Sam" will have to be about more than daddy-daughter issues to survive longer than one season. 9 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

