'Annika'

This latest "Masterpiece" offering is the rare example of a modern-day detective series you can recommend to your grandparents without worrying that it'll trigger heart attacks. Nicola Walker ("Unforgotten") plays the head of a new Marine Homicide Unit, taking breaks from weekly whodunits to match wits with her rebellious daughter and quip directly into the camera. It doesn't take a Miss Marple to see how much the series owes to Agatha Christie. 9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Murder, She Wrote'

Annika Strandhed is also sure to remind you of Cabot Cove sleuth Jessica Fletcher, played to perfection by Angela Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week. It wasn't the actor's best work, but it was by far her most comforting. Repeats are in heavy rotation on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and can be found on Peacock. Free on Freevee and Roku.

'Hot Forever'

Iliza Shlesinger's sixth Netflix special is framed as a sex education class for young adults with an emphasis on scolding men for not doing their homework. But it's also a lesson for aspiring comics on how to use your body to tell a joke. Shlesinger, who will be at Mystic Lake Casino on Nov. 12, knows how pantomime and perfectly timed gestures can help take a bit to the next level. It's a reminder that great stand-up usually requires doing more standing still. Netflix

'The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!'

"Solar Opposites" creator Justin Roiland couldn't sell Fox on an animated series about three siblings who could be related to "South Park's" Cartman. So he brought the family over to the streaming world where they're free to be as vulgar as they want. They host shorts aimed at viewers who think the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes of "The Simpsons" aren't ghoulish enough. If any of these of characters decide to go trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, shut off the lights and pretend you're not home. Monday, Hulu

'Year One: A Political Odyssey'

Director John Maggio's documentary isn't exactly a campaign ad for Joe Biden, but it's darn close. While the 90-minute film includes criticism of the president's exit strategy in Afghanistan and his overly optimistic comments about the end of the pandemic, it's mostly an endorsement of his early decisions, with his Cabinet coming across like a suit-and-tie version of the Avengers. 8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO