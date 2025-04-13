Payton Pritchard scores 34 points in Celtics' 93-86 regular-season ending victory over Hornets

BOSTON — Payton Pritchard scored 34 points on Sunday and the Boston Celtics swept consecutive home games against the Charlotte Hornets with a 93-86 victory despite blowing a 21-point first-half lead in a regular-season ending matchup of all reserves.
Sam Hauser added 15 points for Boston (61-21), which begins the defense of its NBA title in the playoffs next weekend. Pritchard scored 12 in the final quarter.
Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic each scored 14 points for the Hornets (19-63), who lost their seventh straight.
Neither team played any of their regular starters.
The Celtics played all their regulars Friday — except Jaylen Brown — and won by 36 points. Brown missed the final two games to rest his troublesome right knee that's been bothering him for a month or so.
Charlotte's Seth Curry didn't play and finished the season hitting 45.6% on 3s. On Friday, he slipped ahead of Sacramento's Zach LaVine and became eligible for the league's top percentage by making his 82nd.
It was the second time this week the Celtics sat out their top six players. They also did in a 20-point loss at Orlando on Wednesday.
Takeaways