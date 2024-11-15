Payal Kapadia, director of 'All We Imagine as Light,' sees another way

Kapadia, 38, met a reporter at the Criterion Collection offices in New York while ''All We Imagine as Light'' was playing at the New York Film Festival. Her bag was stuffed with DVDs from a visit to the Criterion closet, including an Agnes Varda box set. Kapadia will chat naturally about arthouse inspirations or social ills but she's an ebullient, easy-going presence. That her film has inspired so much emotion (the festival press screening was the rare one where attendees burst into spontaneous applause at the end) is, for her, the thing that matters most.