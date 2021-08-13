BERLIN — No job is too small for Hamburg police.
Officers in the German city found themselves having to perform CPR on a Chihuahua last week after a distraught girl came rushing into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing after she accidentally dropped it.
After checking its vitals, officers cupped the dog's nose to provide mouth-to-snout resuscitation and massaged its tiny heart all the way to a nearby veterinary clinic.
In a statement Friday, Hamburg police said vets later called the precinct to say the dog was in a stable condition.
