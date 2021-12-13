The manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter resumed Monday with testimony from a medical examiner who detailed the fatal injuries to Daunte Wright's body after he was shot.

Under prosecution questioning, Assistant Medical Examiner Lorren Jackson walked through photos that showed the bullet's entry on the lower left side of the chest, its passage through both lungs and heart before it remained in the body just before the skin on his right chest.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the erinshooting of the 20-gear-old Wright on April 11. The 26-year police veteran contends she intended to use her Taser as Wright resisted arrest but shot her firearm instead. The prosecution contends she acted in a reckless and negligent manner when she killed Wright.

Jackson testified that the most significant injury was to Wright's heart, and more than 3 liters of blood were found in his chest.

"That's significant because an individual of Mr. Wright's size would have 4.5 to 5 liters of blood in his entire body, and when you lose half of that rapidly, your condition becomes critical."

He said Wright's wound was not survivable, with death likely in seconds to minutes, and the loss of consciousness between 10 to 15 seconds.

All of the photos of Wright's body, including him on the grass at the scene, where his vehicle crashed seconds after the shooting, were kept off the livestream but shown to the courtroom's occupants, which included Potter. One photo of his face did not incude his eyes.

Much of the prosecution's goal in going through much of what has already been established in testimony so far is to get on the record the cause and manner of Wright's death. Jackson said he concluded that Wright died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner was by homicide, which he said is defined as death "at the hands of another" and is not an indication of criminality.

Roughly 30 photos, one of them an illustration showing the bullet's trajectory, were shown in the courtroom. There were more photos available, but Judge Regina Chu limited the number shown to avoid prejudicing the jury.

Jackson also said that toxicology tests revealed marijuana use in Wright's body, a point that the defense has brought up numerous times during the trial.

Under questioning by defense attorney Earl Gray. Jackson testified that Wright had 43 nanograms per milliliter of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his body. Asked by Gray whether that was a high amount, Jackson said, "It's on the high end of numbers that I see, yes." He also said it was possible that Wright could have been alive for up to a minute when the car sped off.

Under redirect questioning by Eldridge, Jackson said that "relative to the gunshot wound, there is no importance of the level of THC in his system."

Gray countered, asking Jackson: "I was not implying that was a cause of death, I was just asking what was in his blood, correct?" Jackson agreed.

Testimony followed from Melissa Loren, a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) forensic scientist, who collected evidence from inside Wright's car.

As Loren walked through her actions on the day of the shooting and the next day, many photos were shown of blood throughout most of the driver's side and passenger side area, including large amounts on Wright's seat and spatter on the ceiling above. Some of these photos drew objections from the defense that the judge overruled.

Loren also explained how she located a spent cartridge case from Wright's seat, presumably from Potter's gun. Then prosecutor Joshua Larson approached the witness and showed her an open box that she confirmed held Potter's firearm, its magazine and many live rounds.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Paul Engh revisited the issue of Wright's marijuana use. Loren confirmed that she collected "plant material" from the driver's side floor that she identified visually as marijuana but added that it's not her job to testing.

Loren also said a digital scale, a common item possessed by drug users, was taken into evidence. But a prosecution objection to this line of questioning soon followed and was sustained.

BCA Special Agent Brent Petersen took the stand next and testified of responding to the scene and reviewing evidence, including body camera and dash camera footage.

Prosecutor Joshua Larson walked him through composite videos trying to show that Potter's former supervisor Mychal Johnson was not inside out of the passenger compartment of the car during the brief struggle with Wright. The line of questioning was in effort to rebut Johnson's testimony last week that he could have been dragged and possibly killed when Potter fired at Wright.

The defense objected to Larson walking Petersen through the video and pausing to ask Petersen what he saw, with Gray repeatedly saying "the video speaks for itself." After the jury was dismissed, Chu sided with the defense.

"The video evidence is the evidence, that's my ruling on that and there's no need for this officer to testify as to what the video evidence shows. You can show that to the jury."

On Friday, Johnson testified that Wright's persistence in evading arrest on a weapons violation justified the use of deadly force.

Johnson, now a major in the Red Wing-based Goodhue County Sheriff's Department, was reaching through the passenger door to try to restrain Wright at the time.

In cross-examining Johnson, defense lawyer Earl Gray asked: "Based on these [police body camera] videos, and the conduct of Daunte Wright, as far as you're concerned ... Kimberly Potter would have had a right to use a firearm, right?"

Johnson answered, "Yes."

Given Wright's resistance to arrest for the weapons charge, Johnson said state law allowed Potter to use deadly force against Wright. Johnson's camera captured dialogue that Gray highlighted.

"You said, 'Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car,' " Gray said. Johnson responded, "Yes."

"And if he had taken off with you in that car halfway," Gray continued, "what would have happened to you? What do you think would be the worst that would happen?"

"Probably dragged," Johnson answered before agreeing with Gray's assertion that he also was at risk of serious injury or death.

"And if that were the case," Gray continued, "would an officer in your position, with officer Potter trying to stop [Wright] from resisting with you and resisting [fellow officer Anthony] Luckey, would it be fair for that officer to use a firearm to stop him?"

Johnson replied, "By state statute, yes."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank followed and asked about officers needing to be aware of the danger to bystanders when using firearms. He noted how close Potter was to Johnson and Wright's girlfriend in the passenger seat when she fired.

"Could [Potter] have shot you?" Frank asked, and Johnson responded, "yes." Johnson also agreed with Frank that the car drove off only because Potter fired her gun and after he had already gotten out of the vehicle.