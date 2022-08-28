OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women's Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.
Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.
Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.
Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.
Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Paula Reto wins CP Women's Open for first LPGA Tour title
Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women's Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.
Sports
Taylor, Perez homer, Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7
Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday.
Sports
Márquez outduels Scherzer, Rockies edge Mets 1-0
Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven sparkling innings and denying the New York Mets' ace his 200th career win as the Colorado Rockies eked out a 1-0 victory Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders.
Sports
McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time.
Sports
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4
Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday.