Paula Hawkins, who wrote blockbuster ‘The Girl on the Train,’ can’t wait to meet readers in Edina

“If you look at Vanessa, obviously she’s attracted to this idea of freedom, this wild place where she can work,” said Hawkins, who grew up in what’s now Zimbabwe, went to school in England and calls Edinburgh, Scotland, home. “But I think you’re right that she become shaped by it, too. Someone who lives a solitary life — that will start to inform how they behave, how they relate to each other, whether they correctly read signals from other people.”