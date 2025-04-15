Paul Skenes and Henry Davis, taken 1st overall two years apart, make MLB history

PITTSBURGH — From the moment they heard their names called out by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, Paul Skenes and Henry Davis were destined to make history.
When it finally happened on Monday night in Pittsburgh's 10-3 win over Washington, the first battery comprised of players taken with the top overall pick in the draft just kind of shrugged.
''All records are meant to be broken, right?'' Skenes said. ''It's cool.''
And also overdue.
While Skenes, selected first overall in 2023, has been a sensation from the moment he stepped onto the mound at PNC Park for the first time 11 months ago, Davis, the top pick in 2021, remains very much a work in progress.
It's telling of the wildly different trajectories of their respective careers that the history Skenes and Davis made in front of just over 10,000 fans on a windy spring night was unintentional.
Davis, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis over the weekend after starting catcher Joey Bart experienced back issues, wasn't in the initial lineup and only entered the game after Endy Rodriguez sustained a cut on his right index finger just two batters into the top of the first.
Enter Davis, who quickly trotted onto the field, slipped a mask over his head and took a glimpse at the wristband that detailed Skenes' game plan. It was hardly the first time Davis had caught Skenes, just the first time that it truly mattered.