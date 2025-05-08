Paul Pierce says he's walking 20 miles to work in a robe as punishment for guaranteeing Celtics win

Former Celtics great Paul Pierce was so confident in his team in Game 2 against the Knicks, he said he would walk to work barefoot ''in my robe'' if they lost for a second straight game in the second-round series.
''If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I am walking here tomorrow,'' he declared on an FS1 show Wednesday. ''I guarantee this one. Put the house on this game.''
That didn't turn out so great. The Celtics blew a 20-point lead in Game 2, as they did in Game 1, and lost 91-90.
Pierce appeared to honor his vow Thursday, saying he set out before the sun rose for what he said was a 20.2-mile commute to work in the Los Angeles area. He posted updates on Instagram Live. It was unclear whether he was actually barefoot, but bath-robed? Yes.
''All right, time for me to get to steppin','' he said after 5 a.m. Pacific time, calling himself a ''man of my word.''
''I cant believe the Celtics got me out here like this dog,'' he said in a later update. ''I'm really walking out here like this.''
A little before 9 a.m., Pierce posted another Live of a couple hecklers on the sidewalk.
''You lost that bet, huh?'' one of them said.