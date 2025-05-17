Paul Maurice says Game 7s represent 'freedom.' It awaits the Panthers and Leafs on Sunday night

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Before every series, Florida coach Paul Maurice talks to his team about what they need to do along the way to get ready for Game 7.
The reason: If a series goes the distance — like this NHL second-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs has — he doesn't want his club to be surprised.
''You want to win in four. You do, 100%,'' Maurice said Saturday. ''But the Game 7s, you'll remember. Those are the ones. There's not a lot of them. The further into the playoffs, the more intense they are. But there's a freedom in Game 7 that's not anywhere else.''
Welcome to freedom. Game 7 awaits.
A spot in the NHL's final four is at stake Sunday night in Toronto, when the Panthers and Maple Leafs play the deciding game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The winner will face Carolina in the East final; the loser goes into the offseason.
''It's an opportunity to make a name for ourselves again,'' Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. ''We enjoy these games and we enjoy these moments.''
And why wouldn't they? The last time the Panthers played a Game 7, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman handed Florida captain Aleksander Barkov the Stanley Cup. There's no Cup at stake on Sunday, just a chance to move one round closer to winning hockey's greatest prize.
''When I was growing up and all the people that I knew growing up, they always dreamed about a Game 7,'' Toronto coach Craig Berube said. ''They're big games obviously, and a lot on the line. I mean, everything's on the line.''