MINNEAPOLIS — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver.
The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles' fourth setback in a row.
Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle.
