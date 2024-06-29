CHICAGO — Paul DeJong homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Saturday for their third straight win.

Luis Robert Jr., Korey Lee and Lenyn Sosa also homered for Chicago in its first double-digit scoring game of the season. The White Sox finished with 12 hits in a matchup of baseball's worst teams.

Chicago went ahead to stay with three runs in the sixth. Robert tied it at 3 with a 470-foot solo drive to center against Cal Quantrill. Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch with one out, and DeJong followed with a drive to left for his 15th homer.

Quantrill (6-6) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Nolan Jones and Brendan Jones went deep for Colorado in its fifth consecutive loss. Rodgers had two of the Rockies' four hits and scored twice.

Jones' two-run shot in the fifth lifted Colorado to a 3-0 lead. But Chicago got two back in the bottom half when Nick Lopez doubled and scored on Sosa's third homer of the season.

The White Sox (24-61) broke it open with a season-high six runs in the eighth. DeJong singled in Corey Julks, and Lee had the big blow — a three-run drive to left-center against Riley Pint for his eighth homer.

Tanner Banks (2-2), the first of three Chicago relievers, got four outs for the win.

White Sox rookie Jonathan Cannon permitted three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings in his seventh career start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF-DH Charlie Blackmon was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and OF Sean Bouchard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Blackmon was sidelined by a strained right hamstring. The four-time All-Star went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his return to the lineup.

White Sox: OF Gavin Sheets, who left Thursday's game with a bruised left heel, was back in the lineup as the DH. Manager Pedro Grifol said Sheets could be ready to return to the outfield by Tuesday in Cleveland.

UP NEXT

The Rockies send LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 9.55 ERA) to the mound on Sunday against White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.05 ERA) in the series finale.

