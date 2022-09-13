Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorist crossed the centerline on a rural road near Grand Forks and caused a crash Tuesday morning that killed a pickup truck driver from Minnesota, officials said.

The head-on collision occurred about 8:25 a.m. on County Road 7 roughly 10 miles south of Grand Forks, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Tyson Q. Horton, 20, Fertile, Minn., was heading east in his car, strayed into the westbound lane and hit the pickup head-on.

The pickup's driver, a 42-year-old man from Crookston, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released.

Horton had on his seat belt and was not injured, while the pickup driver was not wearing his seat belt, the patrol added.

Minnesota court records show that Horton's driving history includes two convictions for careless driving within about six weeks last year.