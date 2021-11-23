Authorities have identified a St. Paul man who died in a head-on crash early Monday in northwestern Minnesota.

The patrol identified the victim as 40-year-old Shawn Valentine.

Valentine was driving a Chevrolet Aveo east on Center Street west of Hwy. 59 in Wyandotte Township in Pennington County when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle about 12:30 a.m., the patrol said.

Valentine was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls where he later died, the patrol said.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol did not appear to have been a factor, the patrol said.

Two people in the vehicle that was struck, a 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Red Lake Falls, Minn., were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls with injuries that were not life threatening, the patrol said.