A Minnesota couple traveling on a northwestern Nebraska highway were killed when a pickup truck driver ran a stop sign, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3:20 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 87 south of Hay Springs, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Dead at the scene were Remington Harder, 22, and Josey Tensen, 24, both of Glenwood. The impact threw them from their SUV, the patrol said.

Sharon Hendrichs is a relative of Harder and said in a fundraising posting on Facebook that Harder was Tensen's girlfriend.

"No one could have ever prepared our family for such a deep loss," Hendrichs wrote.

Amanda Elfering, one of Harder's aunts, said the couple was "heading to Colorado for a quick vacation," when the crash occurred.

Nathan Marcy, 45, of Hay Springs, was pulling a livestock trailer when he ran the stop sign on 510th Road at the intersection and collided with the SUV as it traveled on Hwy. 87, according to the patrol.

Marcy was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

