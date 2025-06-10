Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs keeping his discussions with team about viral boat video private

"I'm confident. I've kind of took my rehab pretty serious," Diggs said. ''In beginning phases I wasn't as confident, but I was trying it out. ... When I came back here, I was in a mindset of I'm trying to get after and get going. But it's kind of like a dog on a leash, you want to hold it back a little bit, especially because I want to go. But it's the timing of everything and I'm looking forward to training camp.''