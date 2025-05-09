Sports

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams misses 1st day of rookie minicamp with medical issue

May 9, 2025 at 9:34PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been working remotely from his home in Detroit on doctor's orders the past few weeks and was not with the team when it opened rookie minicamp Friday.

Williams did not disclose the nature of his condition during a video call with reporters.

''I had a health scare, but I also want to make it clear that I'm away from the building, but I'm not away from the team,'' Williams said. ''I'm doing good. I'm not away from the football team. Hopefully I'll be able to get back soon and just be in the building and be around everyone.''

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr is handling Williams' duty in his absence.

Vrabel hired Williams shortly after he was named Patriots' coach in January. Williams spent six years on Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans.

The Associated Press

