Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a bit of a surprise: The Twins will face the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card round starting Tuesday. It's a winnable three-game matchup at Target Field, with the Twins starting out as slight favorites. But it will probably come down to pitching and the health of Royce Lewis.

Reusse was not impressed with the QB play on either side of the ball Sunday when the Vikings managed their first win of the season, 21-13, over Carolina. Kirk Cousins threw a terrible pick-six, then offered a garbled explanation for it, but the Vikings harassed rookie Bryce Young enough to escape with the victory.

Plus a Gophers win that Reusse missed largely because of a 60-year reunion.

