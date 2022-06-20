If you came here to get hard-hitting analysis of the Twins' upcoming series against Cleveland and the excellent final round of the U.S. Open, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse provide that.
But if you also came for a digression into the good old days of pro indoor soccer and a word that Reusse is trying to work back into circulation, they have you covered there, too.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
