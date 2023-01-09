Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the final week of the NFL regular season and more. The Vikings coasted to a win over the disinterested Bears, but plenty of questions remain for Minnesota ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Packers were eliminated by the Lions on Sunday night — the culmination of a mediocre season that Reusse predicted from the very beginning. Was that Aaron Rodgers' final game (at least in Green Bay)?

Plus Reusse and Rand weigh in on the magic of the Bills, Carlos Correa, Gophers basketball and South Dakota State's championship over North Dakota State.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports