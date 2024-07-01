Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another good showing from the Twins. They won all three series during a 6-3 road trip and look very little like the team that struggled at the beginning of the season. As we turn the calendar to July, are we ready to say the Twins are good?

Plus Reusse and Rand weigh in on the NBA and NHL drafts. The Wolves and Wild achieved the improbable when they both made first-round picks that fans and pundits agreed were among the best in their respective leagues. But both will likely be sitting out free agency.

And they wrapped up the U.S. gymnastics trials, while Reusse found a couple things to rant about.

