Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at an overwhelmingly positive weekend in Minnesota sports.

The Timberwolves proved that momentum can be a myth sometimes in sports by coming back after a devastating Game 3 loss to even their series against Memphis with a 119-118 victory at Target Center. Rand came to the realization that the games we watch are different from the games players play, while Reusse wants to know if the national narrative now shifts to Ja Morant being a poor clutch player.

The Twins, meanwhile, swept all four games from the White Sox — including Sunday's dramatic 6-4 win in 10 innings thanks to a three-run walk-off blast from Byron Buxton. After a sluggish start, the Twins have evened their record at 8-8.

