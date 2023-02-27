Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another letdown by the Timberwolves, a natural hat trick for Kirill Kaprizov and more bad news for the Gophers men's basketball team.

With a difficult schedule ahead, Reusse and Rand decide the Wolves won't even make the play-in, and they speculate on Karl-Anthony Towns' future.

Meanwhile, Kaprizov saved the Wild on Sunday and has them in contention not just for a playoff spot but a division title.

And with the loss of top recruit Dennis Evans, where do Ben Johnson's Gophers go from here?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports