Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Among the main things they cover:

*The Twins are struggling at the plate again and are now dealing with a potential injury to Byron Buxton. Can they maintain their lead in a weak AL Central?

*Bud Grant's public memorial service on Sunday was the right kind of celebration.

*The NBA playoffs continue to surprise us.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports