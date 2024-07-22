Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The big story was Joe Mauer's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Reusse was on the scene in Cooperstown, N.Y., and offers his perspectives on the Mauer's big weekend and remarkable career with the Twins.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Twins' disappointing two-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers, which continued a season-long trend of struggling against MLB's top teams.

And thoughts on the British Open as well as the Vikings as they prepare for training camp.

